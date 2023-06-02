The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), at its 153rd session, has elected Qatar as president of the Board for a period of one year.

The election is an acknowledgement by the Member States of the leading role played by Qatar at the international level and its strong support for the WHO in performing its mission of promoting health and wellness for all.

Qatar participated in the meetings of the World Health Assembly, which started in Geneva on May 21 and concluded on Tuesday, May 30.

During the World Health Assembly meetings, the Qatari delegation headed by Minister of Public Health Her Excellency Dr Hanan Muhammad Al Kuwari was elected to membership in the Executive Board of the World Health Organization as a representative of the Eastern Mediterranean Region for three years.

Dr Kuwari expressed Qatar’s appreciation to the Member States for the confidence they had shown in electing Qatar Chair of the Executive Board, and confirmed to work closely with the Member States and the WHO’s governing bodies to implement the goals of the World Health Organization and achieve universal health coverage.

Dr Kuwari chaired the meetings of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization in its 153rd session. The meetings of theBoard discuss a number of important topics, most notably the outcome of the meetings of the 76th World Health Assembly, the Committee’s report on health emergency prevention, preparedness and response, in addition to topics related to the fourth pillar of the World Health Organization regarding the enhancement of the organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness in providing countries with better support and improving the budgetary, programmatic and finance governance of WHO.

The main functions of the Board are to implement the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly and advise and generally to facilitate its work. The Board is composed of 34 members who are technically qualified in the field of health and they meet at least twice a year.

