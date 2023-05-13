Qatar - Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Ali Mohamed Omar, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

H E Dr Al Khulaifi also met yesterday with Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the State of Qatar H E Georges Bahsa Hazim.

