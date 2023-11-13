Qatar Cloud, Cybersecurity Summit 2023 from Monday

The Qatar Cloud and Cybersecurity Summit 2023 is set to open Monday at The Pearl Island, bringing together experts from the information, communication and technology (ICT) sector, as well as other industries, under one roof.The event will see participants engaging in discussions focusing on the most recent challenges and applications within the field of cloud computing, in addition to tackling significant cybersecurity concerns, according to the organisers.The summit will feature speakers from various sectors, including Al Jazeera Media Network’s global head of Data Protection and Governance Imran Chowdhury, Commercial Bank cybersecurity professional Kamran Saifullah, Gulf Organisation for Research and Development head of IT and cybersecurity Dr Anjum Arshad, and Hoda Taheri, head of information security and IT operations at Snoonu.The event’s agenda includes discussions on topics such as leveraging cloud technology, business agility with hybrid cloud, and enhancing cloud potential.Day one will focus on Qatar’s sustainable economic agenda, while day two will explore into next-generation cloud solutions and panel discussions on redundancy, performance, workload distribution, and successful migration strategies with hybrid and multi-cloud approaches.With a focus on improving efficiency, security, and user experience, the summit will play a crucial role in streamlining operations, reducing costs, and increasing productivity.As Qatar positions itself as a leader in the region, organisers stressed that the event is poised to contribute significantly to the country's digital transformation journey.