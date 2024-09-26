Dakar - The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) in Dakar, Senegal, on Wednesday.

The MoU aims at enhancing operational and technical cooperation in many areas related to the civil aviation sector such as air safety, aviation security, facilities, air transport, environmental protection, training and exchange of expertise.

The MoU was signed on the Qatari side by Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, and on the African side by AFCAC Secretary General Adefunke Adeyemi, in the presence of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Senegal Youssef bin Shaaban Al Sada.

The signing of this MoU comes within the framework of the two parties\' keenness to enhance cooperation in civil aviation, create a strong partnership between them, and achieve further progress in this field through coordinating some joint activities, projects and programs and exchanging information to serve their common interests and meet their goal of developing a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally sustainable air transport system in international civil aviation.

It also arises from the fact that the State of Qatar is an important strategic partner of the AFCAC and all its member states.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).