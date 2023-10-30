Qatar Chamber seeks ways to improve private health sector’s business environment

Qatar Chamber’s Health Committee recently held a meeting to discuss issues related to clinics and private health centres in Qatar, as well as ways to improve the business environment of the private health sector.The committee’s chairperson, Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, presided over the meeting, which was attended by committee members, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs Mohamed Hassan al-Malki and the ministry’s director of Commercial Registration and Licenses Department, Ayed al-Qahtani.Al-Ahmadani noted that the committee looks forward to conducting numerous meetings with officials from concerned bodies in Qatar and enhancing communication with these authorities.On the other hand, al-Malki noted that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under the directive of HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani, is seeking to communicate and boost cooperation with Qatar Chamber continuously. He stressed that “both parties are partners in the economic development.”Al-Qahtani underscored that the private sector “is one of the most important sectors,” and ensured that procedures relating to licenses of the private health sector “are constantly being reviewed for further improvement.”