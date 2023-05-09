Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani held a meeting Monday with Uzbekistan Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov in the presence of Qatar Chamber second vice-chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba and board member engineer Ali bin Abdullatif al-Misnad.

The meeting touched on reviewing investment and commercial co-operation and the means to enhance trade exchange between both countries. It also discussed the investment climate on both sides and the attractive sectors for investment and the possibility to enhance the mutual investments and establish commercial partnerships between the private sectors in both countries.

Sheikh Khalifa praised the close relations between both countries, noting that there is a joint desire to develop their commercial and economic co-operation. He said Qatar Chamber is encouraging Qatari businessmen to explore Uzbekistan’s investment climate and business opportunities in sectors, such as agriculture, mining, and energy.

Kudratov lauded the distinct relations between both countries and their interest to enhance these relations in various sectors. He presented Uzbekistan’s investment climate and positive developments over the past few years. He said a number of large international companies have been investing in various sectors of Uzbekistan.

He noted that his visit to Qatar aims to strengthen co-operation in trade and investment. He called on Qatari businessmen to invest in Uzbekistan, saying there are a host of investment opportunities in sectors like infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, energy, renewable energy, agriculture, and food security.

Kudratov proposed to organise a joint businessmen's forum either in Qatar or in Uzbekistan to review the investment opportunities available on both sides and discuss facilitating the mutual investments that contribute to developing the commercial co-operation between both countries.

