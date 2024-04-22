Social media
Qatar Central Bank issues regulations on Cloud Computing

The regulations can be viewed on Qatar Central Bank’s official website

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 22, 2024
QATARFINTECH
Qatar Central Bank has issued regulations on ‘Cloud Computing’ in line with its Financial Sector Strategy, Fintech Strategy and QCB’s “constant endeavour to regulate and develop the financial sector in the country and stimulate innovation in the field of Fintech.”

Qatar Central Bank said it affirms the importance of complying with cloud computing regulations in the financial sector.

This is in order to enforce compliance with information security and data protection requirements through a secure and risk-based approach for cloud adoption by defining the requirements that manage risks stemming from the usage of cloud computing.

These requirements address the governance of cloud usage, the cloud computing lifecycle and the operational security controls.

By issuing these regulations, Qatar Central Bank aims to establish an appropriate regulatory framework for the country's financial institutions and Fintech companies to develop and improve smart solutions in the financial sector.

Cloud computing contributes to the development of financial services, using modern technology in accordance with the international standards and best practices.

These regulations are also in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, deemed to be the final stage towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a digital economy, while stimulating the widespread adoption of technology and accelerating and encouraging technological innovations in various areas, including the financial sector.

The regulations can be viewed on Qatar Central Bank’s official website.
