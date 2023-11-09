Social media
Qatar Airways to exhibit latest generation aircraft at Dubai Airshow from Nov 13

Visitors to the Dubai Airshow can find the Qatar Airways exhibition located at Chalet A07-A08 from November 13-17

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 9, 2023
Qatar Airways is poised to make a “striking” presence at this year’s edition of the Dubai Airshow 2023 scheduled to take place from November 13-17 at the Dubai World Centre.
The national airline aims to reinforce its position as a global aviation pioneer by showcasing a selection of its state-of-the-art aircraft to the industry, including Boeing B787-9, Airbus A350-1000, and Gulfstream G650ER.
Additionally, Qatar Airways will offer first-hand experience to media and aerospace professionals of its cabins by hosting exclusive tours on board of its latest generation aircraft that reinvents the concepts of design, comfort and technology.
Since its debut in 1986, the Dubai Airshow has grown to be one of the most influential and largest gatherings for commercial and non-commercial aviation in the industry attracting thousands of world-renowned exhibitors, as well as senior representatives from private and civil aviation.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Badr Mohamed al-Meer, said: “The Dubai Airshow brings together a multitude of world-class aviation exhibitors and industry leaders, which makes the event a one-of-a-kind opportunity for us to showcase our most advanced aircraft.
“Qatar Airways will take centre stage to exhibit our cutting-edge fleet equipped with the most sophisticated technology. This year, we are proud to display our Gulfstream G650ER, from our Qatar Executive fleet, as well as long-range Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner, and one of our Airbus A350-1000 aircraft for a reimagined passenger experience. We look forward to welcoming all partners and visitors to our stand during the Dubai Airshow.”
With 15 Gulfstream G650ER in its fleet, Qatar Executive has become the world’s largest owner and single commercial operator of the aircraft type. The G650ER is designed for long and ultra-long-range flights, boasting an extremely spacious and luxurious cabin, and efficiently flies passengers to their destination.
The Airbus A350-1000 features a wide body cabin, creating a very spacious interior, as well as having the widest seats of any jetliners, further providing passengers with generous space in all classes. Passengers can expect the quietest cabin of any twin-aisle aircraft, allowing for a more peaceful journey.
The airline will also display a Boeing B787-9, which has a two-cabin configuration, comprised of 30 seats in business class and 281 economy class seats with a high standard of comfort on board, including individual television screens for all economy class seats and a full complimentary food and beverage service.
Visitors to the Dubai Airshow can find the Qatar Airways exhibition located at Chalet A07-A08 from November 13-17.
