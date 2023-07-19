Qatar Airways launches direct service to Toulouse, France

Qatar Airways has begun its new direct service from Doha to Toulouse, France, marking its latest efforts to expand its network in France.Toulouse is the fourth destination in France after the airline's recent additions of Nice and Lyon.Onboard the inaugural flight, QR047 were Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker and French ambassador Jean-Baptiste Faivre.The flight was received by Qatar’s ambassador to France, Sheikh Ali bin Jassem al-Thani, and the Chairman of the Board of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, Philippe Crébassa.The new direct service to Toulouse is operated by an Airbus A330-200, with 24 business class seats and 236 in economy.Later, a press conference was held by al-Baker and Crébassa to announce Qatar Airways’ expansion in the French market, as well as future collaborative opportunities between both exciting cities.Al-Baker said, “Qatar Airways’ expanded footprint into France will serve to strengthen the trade, tourism and commercial links between our two countries and, of course, set the stage for future opportunities. Our new routes such as Toulouse, Nice and Lyon consolidate Qatar Airways' position as one of the leading carrier in France in terms of destinations.Crébassa said, "The opening of this route to Doha today is a proud moment for Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. We are delighted that Qatar Airways, one of the best airlines in the world, has chosen Toulouse to accelerate its development. Travellers from the south-west of France now have a direct route to the Middle East."The Doha hub will facilitate connections with Asia, Africa and Oceania for our French and international customers. This opening also creates new opportunities for international air freight transport from Toulouse.”