Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight from Doha to Medan touched down at Kualanamu International Airport on Monday, January 15, marking Medan the airline’s third destination in the Republic of Indonesia. The new direct service will complement the award-winning airline’s over 40 weekly flights to Jakarta and Bali.

Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari represented Qatar at the inaugural event, which was organized by QA in collaboration with the ‘Years of Culture’ to mark the successful completion of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture.

sought to deepen the understanding of Qatar as a hub for arts and culture, tourism, education, and sports while celebrating the unique aspects of Indonesian culture and building sustainable partnerships through more than 50 programs across both countries.

The new route to Medan solidifies the ties between both nations as the The Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture comes to a close. During the inaugural event, passengers were greeted with cupcakes and music at the departure gate of Hamad International Airport (DOH). Onboard the inaugural flight, QR966 carried esteemed officials and were welcomed at Kualanamu International Airport by water cannon salute and high-ranking government officials and dignitaries.The official Gala dinner was also attended by officals and dignitaries from both countries, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Indonesia, HE Fawziya Edrees Salman Al-Sulaiti, Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar HE Ridwan Hassan, Medan MayorMuhammad Bobby Afif, and Secretary General for Years of Culture Steering Committee & Director of Executive committee Sara AlMohannadi.

Dr Al-Kawari said: “The success of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture laid the groundwork for the lauch of the new route between Doha and Medan, which will strengthen the people-to-people connections that were established last year. Thanks to the enduring spirit of cooperation between our two nations spearheaded by the wise leadership His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qataris and Indonesians can now unlock exciting new destinations and the diverse beauty of each. I would like to thank Qatar Airways for its unwavering commitment to excellence and connectivity and for helping send a powerful message of cultural cooperation as the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture comes to an end.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “Our commitment to enhancing connectivity and offering passengers in Indonesia world-class travel experiences continues. We look forward to enabling travellers to experience the best of what Medan has to offer while seamlessly connecting them to the most popular destinations around the globe through our multiple-award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.”

The new direct service to Medan is operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which includes 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy Class seats. Synonymous with excellence, the inaugural flight included a curarted Indonesian menu onboard, featuring dishes such as Nasi Goreng with Beef Satay and Nasi Lemak with Prawn Sambal in Business Class, and Beef Rendang in Economy Class, as well as exclusive inaugural cupcakes and various other giveaways at both the departure and arrival gates.

