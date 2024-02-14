Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways and gategroup have launched a new catering partnership aimed at enhancing the dining experience for passengers during flights.

The partnership, formalised through a Business Management Agreement, will encompass various aspects including passenger dining experiences, sourcing and procurement, healthy eating initiatives, and sustainability efforts.

Qatar Airways, known for its commitment to excellence in global aviation, will benefit from gategroup’s expertise in menu design, culinary concepts, and operational proficiency.

Moreover, this partnership with gategroup aims to enhance the Qatar Airways brand by providing elevated culinary experiences to its guests both onboard and in premium lounges at Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential to enhance the airline’s brand through superior dining experiences. “This partnership with gategroup will amplify the Qatar Airways brand by delivering refined culinary experiences for our guests, inflight and on the ground in our world-class lounges at Hamad International Airport.”

Similarly, CEO of gategroup, Christoph Schmitz, expressed honour and excitement about collaborating with Qatar Airways, emphasising the transformative power of shared values and visions. “We are genuinely honoured to walk this path alongside Qatar Airways. It is a journey of discovery, growth, and immense potential, and we firmly believe in the transformative power of collaboration, where two companies come together with shared visions and values to craft something truly outstanding.”

“We’re bringing together the world’s best airline with the largest catering company in the world, and we are having this constant endeavour to increase or improve the customer experience onboard, and whom to do this better than with Qatar Airways. It’s an honour for us to bring our qualities and experience to this relationship and even elevate the service better that is already a state-of-the-art,” Schmitz told the reporters on the sideline of the partnership signing held at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The culinary team of gategroup will operate in Doha, actively participating in establishing an exclusive culinary studio for Qatar Airways. This studio will serve as a hub of innovation, collaborative creation, and streamlined menu design processes.

The upcoming culinary offerings will prioritise top-tier ingredients, health, and nutrition, integrating locally sourced produce to promote sustainability, and authenticity, and bolster support for local enterprises.

Enhancing culinary quality will be supported by rigorous procedures in menu development, streamlined production, and systematic monitoring of food quality, taste, and presentation. This collaboration will also enable the airline to explore new revenue avenues and enhance operational and commercial efficiencies.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

