KUWAIT-- Qatar on Monday agreed to supply Kuwait with some three million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over a 15-year period beginning next year, amid a surge in national demand for power. The agreement, signed by the chief executive of state-oil giant Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Naser Al-Sabah and his counterpart at Qatar Energy Saad Al-Kaabi, follows a similar 2020 deal with the same figures as part of efforts to meet rising energy demand in Kuwait, the KPC CEO told a press conference.

These agreements are a testament to the "solidity" of bilateral relations between the two Gulf Arab neighbors, while simultaneously aiming to ensure a perpetual supply of energy in line with "transformative" national strategies, he said.

Hailing the long-term partnership between the state-owned firms, Qatar Energy's chief executive expected the deal to be instrumental in bringing Kuwaiti sustainable development goals to fruition, while addressing the needs of the Qatari firm's clientele, added the official.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).