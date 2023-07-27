Qatar Airways Cargo, a global leader in air cargo transportation, has announced that optimised, real-time pricing powered by PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management is now live on all online booking channels across its network. The real-time pricing engine provides Qatar Cargo customers with an enhanced digital buying experience that allows immediate online booking confirmation with accurate, personalised pricing.

Part of The Next Generation initiative, Qatar’s Digital Lounge places an emphasis on user experience and ease of use, allowing customers to price and book cargo shipments without the need to call or email the sales team directly. With PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management solutions, QA Cargo powers its online channels with real-time personalised dynamic pricing, accessing live capacity to offer accurate and bookable rates. The AI-powered optimisation solution models improve win rates by personalising the price offering and maximising sales.

QA Cargo has been quick to adopt an omni-channel model, giving customers multiple choices to book shipments based on their own channel preference.With large volumes of complex pricing requests, PROS Air Cargo Orchestration Services enables QA Cargo to provide real-time, optimised prices to third-party digital marketplaces such as WebCargo, CargoAI and Cargo.one. Being able to respond to these requests with profitable, accurate pricing in a way that is reliable, performant, and scalable provides customers with a premium experience few can offer.

“PROS real-time pricing engine provides a highly accurate, scalable pricing capability that directly translates to a reliable and responsive buying experience for our customers,” said Florent Bonello, vice- president Cargo Revenue Management at Qatar Airways Cargo.

“The air cargo market is extremely dynamic, and carriers need to be able to respond quickly and accurately to drive superior customer experiences,” says Surain Adyanthaya, president, Travel, PROS.

