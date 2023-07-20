MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Wednesday issued Royal Decree No 52/2023 promulgating the Social Protection Law, after presenting the same before the Council of Oman.

Article (1) stipulates that the provisions of the Social Protection Law attached to this decree shall be enforced.

Article (2) instructs the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Protection Fund to issue the executive regulation of the law attached to this decree, within a period not exceeding 6 months from the date of issue of this decree, as well as the decisions necessary for the implementation of provisions of the law attached to this decree. Till such time, the existing regulations and decisions shall continue to be enforced without prejudice to the provisions of the law attached to this decree.

Article (3) replaces the text of Article 1 of Royal Decree No 15/2021 with the following text: “The provisions of the Unified System attached to this decree shall be applied to extend insurance protection to military personnel who are citizens while they are working in any GCC member state other than their countries.”

Article (4) cancels all provisions of pensions, gratuities, and allowances/grants stated in laws promulgated by Royal Decrees No 26/86, Royal Decree No 72/91, and Royal Decree No 86/96, as well as laws and bylaws/systems issued under Royal Decree No 86/82, Royal Decree No 87/84, Royal Decree No 49/98, Royal Decree No 2/2000, Royal Decree No 32/2000, Royal Decree No 94/2000, Royal Decree No 3/2002, Royal Decree No 29/2003, Royal Decree No 44/2013 and Royal Decree No 82/2020.

This is in exclusion of the provisions related to gratuities and end-of-service allowances disbursed by employers (parties of employment).

Royal Decree No 31/96 shall be deemed cancelled from the date of enforcement of the Investment Regulation issued vide the provisions of the law attached to this decree.

- Articles 2 and 4 of Royal Decree No 15/2021 shall be deemed null and void.

- Article (5) cancels all that contradicts this decree or the law attached to it, as well as all that contravenes their provisions.

