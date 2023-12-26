HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali al-Thani, said that promoting the environmental work in Qatar and achieving the State's vision in the sustainable development primarily hinge upon operation in an excellent scientific manner, as well as leveraging the cutting-edge technologies.



HE Sheikh Dr Faleh added that the reinforcement of environmental work requires constant development of laboratories to undertake their missions in promoting this work, in addition to meticulously conducting field tests and chemical, physical, and biological analyses for the Qatari environment, pointing out that such a process will positively help overcome the local environmental challenges, preserve environment components, and upgrade their capabilities.

This came in the remarks of HE the Minister on the sidelines of his honouring of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department team after the environmental laboratory had been accredited the recognised International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by the American Assessment Accreditation Services (A2LA).



He commended this distinguished scientific excellence, pointing out that the accreditation came thanks to the steadfast steps the is making towards the comprehensive upgradation of its all facilities and laboratories through utilising and possessing the cutting-edge and sophisticated scientific technologies in this field. This scientific accomplishment came by virtue of the efforts exerted by the talented and excelled human cadres at the environment ministry who have accumulated scientific expertise which help them achieve best and accurate scientific outputs to be further accredited and approved anywhere in the world, HE Sheikh Dr Faleh noted.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).