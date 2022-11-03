ALGIERS — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia supports Arab solidarity and finds mechanisms to confront common challenges.



Addressing the 31st Ordinary Session of the Arab League Summit here, he stressed that geopolitical conflicts threaten to undermine the world in facing challenges. He underscored the need to unify positions to achieve the goals of joint Arab action, as well as to work on reforming the Arab League system.



Prince Faisal said that external interventions and militia necessitate concerted efforts to confront them. While rejecting the approach of expansion and hegemony at the expense of others, he emphasized that others won’t be allowed to impose their values on Arab countries.



The minister said that economic integration is important for Arab countries and that the Kingdom is striving to achieve it. He stressed the need for Arab integration to meet food needs. Prince Faisal said that Saudi Arabia seeks to support the development of sister countries within the framework of its Vision 2030.



On the Palestinian issue, he pledged the Kingdom’s support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Regarding the Yemeni file, he said that the Kingdom supported the efforts of the UN envoy in Yemen to extend the truce, pointing to the need to continue international pressure to achieve peace in Yemen. He stressed the importance of providing the necessary support to the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.



With regard to the Libyan issue, he pointed out that resolving differences in Libya stems from inside, away from external interference. The minister welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government, pledging to continue providing the necessary support to Iraq. In parallel, he said that the Kingdom stresses the centrality of Lebanon’s sovereignty, calling for the election of a president for Lebanon who would be able to unify the country.



Prince Faisal affirmed support for finding a political solution in Syria that preserves its identity and land. “The Kingdom seeks to support Sudan and achieve consensus and peace,” he added.



The two-day summit, with the theme of “Uniting the Arab League,” would conclude on Wednesday

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).