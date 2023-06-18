TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met on Saturday Iran President Ebrahim Raisi at the Presidential Palace on his official visit to Iran.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal handed the Iranian president an invitation from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to visit Saudi Arabia.

The two sides also reviewed the bilateral relation, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields to achieve the prospects of the two countries' people.

Prince Faisal and Raisi also discussed the developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made in this regard.

The foreign minister also conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to the Iranian president, and their wishes for the government and people of Iran for further progress and prosperity.

Raisi too conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Saudi Monarch and the Crown Prince, his wishes for the government and people of Saudi Arabia for more prosperity and well-being.

Prince Faisal arrived in Tehran on Saturday, marking the first visit of a Saudi official to Iran in years, which is also the first visit after the restoration of Saudi-Iranian diplomatic relations, which was announced last March in a deal brokered by China.

Upon Prince Faisal's arrival in Tehran, he met and held a session of bilateral talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The two sides announced in a joint press conference that they discussed forming a joint economic, political and border committee, in addition to agreeing to accelerate steps to restore relations between the two countries.

Following the reopening of Iran’s embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi Arabia’s embassy will be opened soon in Tehran, Prince Faisal confirmed.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).