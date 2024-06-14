Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs inaugurates Ministry of Municipality's Strategy 2024-2030 in Qatar

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Thursday inaugurated the Ministry of Municipality's Strategy 2024-2030.Addressing the Inauguration ceremony, HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said that the new strategy is part of the endeavours of achieving the objectives of the 3rd National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.The inauguration ceremony included a video presentation about the stages of the new strategy, and the key axes it focuses on to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development for the Ministry of Municipality.The ceremony also included the announcement of the launch of the "Himma" application, which is designed to measure and monitor strategic performance.