Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Prime Minister and Minis...
ECONOMY

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs inaugurates Ministry of Municipality's Strategy 2024-2030 in Qatar

Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS

The inauguration ceremony included a video presentation about the stages of the new strategy

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 14, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Thursday inaugurated the Ministry of Municipality's Strategy 2024-2030.

Addressing the Inauguration ceremony, HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah said that the new strategy is part of the endeavours of achieving the objectives of the 3rd National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The inauguration ceremony included a video presentation about the stages of the new strategy, and the key axes it focuses on to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development for the Ministry of Municipality.

The ceremony also included the announcement of the launch of the "Himma" application, which is designed to measure and monitor strategic performance.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

LEGAL

Kuwait Public Prosecution remands citizen, expat in Al-Mangaf fire case

Kuwait Public Prosecution remands citizen, expat in Al-Mangaf fire case
Kuwait Public Prosecution remands citizen, expat in Al-Mangaf fire case
ECONOMY

Tokyo to host 5th Arab-Japanese Economic Forum in July

Tokyo to host 5th Arab-Japanese Economic Forum in July
Tokyo to host 5th Arab-Japanese Economic Forum in July
INNOVATION

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council wraps up the seventh round of Corporate Innovation Leaders Program

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council wraps up the seventh round of Corporate Innovation Leaders Program
Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council wraps up the seventh round of Corporate Innovation Leaders Program
ENERGY

Makkah records peak electricity demand during Hajj

Makkah records peak electricity demand during Hajj
Makkah records peak electricity demand during Hajj
EID

Eid shopping fever in Qatar as retailers offer promos, discounts

Eid shopping fever in Qatar as retailers offer promos, discounts
Eid shopping fever in Qatar as retailers offer promos, discounts
TECHNOLOGY

Saudi: Roads General Authority launches initiative to assess roads using drones

Saudi: Roads General Authority launches initiative to assess roads using drones
Saudi: Roads General Authority launches initiative to assess roads using drones
FINTECH

QNB and Mastercard host Commercial Payments Forum on ‘Digitisation and Beyond’ in Qatar

QNB and Mastercard host Commercial Payments Forum on ‘Digitisation and Beyond’ in Qatar
QNB and Mastercard host Commercial Payments Forum on ‘Digitisation and Beyond’ in Qatar
DIPLOMACY

Envoy hails expanding Italy-Qatar ties, economic diversification push

Envoy hails expanding Italy-Qatar ties, economic diversification push
Envoy hails expanding Italy-Qatar ties, economic diversification push

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Emirates REIT should look at debt refinance or asset sale – Al Ramz

2.

UAE and Qatar keep interest rates unchanged in line with US Fed

3.

UAE’s NMC Healthcare to explore IPO, sale of business as part of strategic review

4.

Saudi eyes tax incentive to lure more investors to debt market

5.

More UK hedge fund firms plan to open offices in Abu Dhabi

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Cabinet holds weekly meeting

2

GCC countries have strategic importance: Qatar PM

3

Qatar, UN join forces for women empowerment

4

Qatar domestic credit up 4.7% to $343bln

5

Qatar: ‘Stronger-than-expected’ growth for non-oil sectors in H2 2024

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

10 Saudi investors fined $27mln for insider trading, offenses

10 Saudi investors fined $27mln for insider trading, offenses
10 Saudi investors fined $27mln for insider trading, offenses
WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Edmond de Rothschild plans infrastructure debt strategy in Saudi Arabia

CONSTRUCTION

Drake & Scull to work ‘smaller and faster’, focus on UAE post-restructuring – Ahmad Kilani

FUNDS

More UK hedge fund firms plan to open offices in Abu Dhabi

LATEST NEWS
1

Yen falls after dovish BOJ; euro limps towards weekly loss

2

China mobilises social organisations to help college graduates find jobs, state media reports

3

Indonesian rupiah hits 4-year low on resilient dollar

4

China and Hong Kong stocks fall as weaker yuan, geopolitical tensions weigh

5

Thailand sees at least $22bln investment pledges this year

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds