SINGAPORE: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani witnessed with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore HE Lee Hsien Loong, the signing ceremony of a number of memorandums of understanding and cooperation between the governments of the two countries.

His Excellency and the Singaporean Prime Minister witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social development and family between the governments of the two countries, the first executive programme for cooperation in the field of education, and a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Research and Innovation Development Council in the State of Qatar and the Public Utilities Council in the Republic of Singapore.

They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on initiatives to digitize small and medium-sized companies and incubation programmes, and a memorandum of understanding between the Investment Promotion Agency and Enterprise Singapore.

The signing ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On the Singaporean side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

