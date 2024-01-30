Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam has affirmed Bahrain’s keenness to continue strengthening co-operation with Türkiye through exchange visits, agreements and development projects.Mr Al Musallam was speaking as he co-chaired a joint parliamentary meeting with Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Professor Numan Kurtulmuş.He praised the historic Bahraini-Turkish relations, which date back more than 50 years, and their development in light of the support of His Majesty King Hamad and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Mr Al Musallam underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing bilateral relations, devoting efforts to exploring new investment opportunities, enhancing co-operation between the two chambers and general secretariats, and affirming the two countries’ stances at Asian, Islamic and international forums.He expressed his appreciation towards Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian cause, underscoring Bahrain’s firm stance in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution.Professor Kurtulmuş affirmed the close historic relations between Bahrain and Türkiye, which enjoy the care of the two countries’ leadership.He reiterated the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting co-operation and increasing trade, economic and tourism exchange.The Turkish Speaker extended an invitation to Mr Al Musallam to visit Türkiye.He praised Bahrain’s stance in supporting the Palestinian cause, affirming Türkiye’s support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).