The Department of Documents and Contracts at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced that the tender for the establishment, completion and maintenance of 1,568 homes in Al-Nayeem area, in addition to public buildings, asphalt surface layer work, supply and installation of low and medium pressure cables, and lighting work, which will take 1,095 days during the fiscal year of 2023/2024. PAHW stated that the tender will include model A for a total of 833 houses, and model B for 735 houses, in addition to two primary schools – one for boys and the other for girls.



Besides a middle school for boys and a secondary school for girls, it will also include a main mosque, housing for an imam and a muezzin, as well as implementing a low and medium pressure network for tender, implementing road lighting network works for tender, and implementing surface asphalt layer works for tender, pointing out that the aforementioned components are final so far, noting that these components will be confirmed before the date of launching the tender by the Pricing and Technical Review Department.

Regarding the allocation of low-cost government housing in Sulaibiya, Taima, and Sabah Al-Salem Apartments, PAHW said priority will be according to requests for the year 2000, and that reviews will be in the PAHW’s external centers, which are – the Liberation Tower, Jahra, Qurain, and The Avenues from 8:30 am to 12:30 noon. In the main institution building, reviews will take place in the evening from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. PAHW pointed out that a Kuwaiti woman who has a disability identity, whether married, divorced, or widowed to a non-Kuwaiti, has children, and has a registered rental housing application, is excluded from the priority date of the application for allocation. She can request allocation to rental housing, lowcost houses in Sulaibah, Taima and Sabah Al-Salem apartments. In addition, PAHW is showcasing its electronic services that it provides to citizens through the government application Sahel, in an introductory pavilion that it will hold in the Ministries Complex until October 26 of this month, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

In a press statement, PAHW stressed its keenness to be present in vital places to direct and guide citizens, inform them about its electronic services available through the government application Sahel, and respond to their inquiries related to residential care. The PAHW said it is working on completing the digital transformation of all the transactions it provides with the aim of making it easier for citizens, indicating that it is considered the first government entity to provide a special pavilion with a specialized team to receive citizens to introduce its services in the government application Sahel.

