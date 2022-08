Muscat: The Ministry of Education said that the number of beneficiaries of the Royal attention of His Majesty reached 59,030 male and female students from all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, distributed between the social insurance category with 24,665 and low income category with 34,365.

