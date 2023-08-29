A SURVEY to gauge the opinion of the medical community in Bahrain on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare management, disease treatment and prevention, has been launched by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat).

The e-questionnaire contains 22 questions aiming to explore professional views on AI’s ability to provide faster and more accurate diagnoses and enhanced patient care.It also covers concerns regarding data privacy and medical errors.“AI will find its way into all fields and healthcare is key among them,” said Derasat surveys and opinion polls directorate head of statistical analysis Ahmed Al Ammadi.“In preparation, we will explore experts’ views regarding such advanced technology, as well as the legislative and ethical requirements implementing it incurs.”

