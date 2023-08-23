Leading Omani data centre services provider Datamount is preparing to shortly launch one of Oman’s biggest data centres at a site in Muscat Governorate.

Al Bandar Centre, set to be inaugurated in the Wilayat of Al Seeb, is the company’s third facility after centres in Muscat and Al Jabal al Akhdhar. Upon its completion over three phases, Al Bandar Centre will accommodate more than 700 racks designed according to the specifications and standards required to meet the requirements of the level (Uptime Tier III) and (TIA 942 Rated 3).

The centre has recently been connected to the electricity network and chilled water lines provided by Tabreed Oman.

In preparation for commercial operation, the work teams are currently working on calibrating devices and systems and conducting accurate tests for all complex systems associated with the centre, including electricity distribution, cooling mechanisms, fire prevention and control protocols, access safety measures, and centre structure control systems, complete and double backup generators, double data transmission lines and double electric rooms.

The cooling systems are designed to operate with cooling exchange systems which also come in double; the centre is also equipped with an internal cooling device that works with cold water (chiller) as an additional supplement.

Abdulmonem al Futaisi, CEO of Datamount, said the quick spread of digital technologies positively impacts the economy of the Sultanate of Oman, while also contributing to diversifying sources of income and creating job opportunities, whether for Omani youth or small and medium enterprises.

This in turn will contribute to raising the development indicators of Oman and advancing the digital transformation, thereby ensuring the continuity and growth of the digital economy, artificial intelligence and cloud services in government and private sector. Al Bandar Data Centre can cover the current demand of the local, regional, and international market, he said.

“Datamount has well-trained human and scientific expertise to manage this project at the highest professional level, enabling our customers to achieve integration in digital solutions, simplify their business operations, and protect them at competitive prices from any potential dangers that may arise from cyber threats,” he added.

