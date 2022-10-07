ERBIL, Iraq - One person was killed and four were injured when a vehicle exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Friday, the Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism service said.

An explosive device attached to the bottom of the car detonated at around 1 p.m., killing the driver and injuring two women and two children who were in the car, it said in a statement.

The counter-terrorism service jas opened an investigation into the incident, the statement added.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab in Cairo and Amina Ismail in Erbil; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Amina Ismail; Editing by Jon Boyle and Mark Heinrich)