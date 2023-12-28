Oman has the natural elements that are embodied in high mountains, valleys, extended coastlines, and deserts covered with golden sand

Winter tourism in the Sultanate of Oman is witnessing a noticeable recovery and is enjoying increasing demand, especially among the youth driven by the passion for adventure and a love of camping amid pleasant weather. A large number of tourists also come from abroad to enjoy the mild winter tourist sites and sounds of the country escaping the harsh weather from their respective countries.

The natural elements are embodied in high mountains, valleys, extended coastlines, and deserts covered with golden sand. This is in addition to what is known as safari tourism, adventures in the valleys and legal boat rides as well as visiting historical and archaeological landmarks, most notably the popular Nizwa Souq and Muttrah Souq, to wander around and see the heritage collectibles and various products they contain that embody the heritage richness of the Sultanate of Oman.

Since last year, Oman's governorates have witnessed many festivals to revive winter tourism in various governorates, despite suspension of many entertainment events this year in solidarity with the Palestinian people who are living at war with Israel.

Haitham bin Mohammed al Ghassani, Director-General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, stated that last winter season, a number of programmes, events and festivals were held due to their importance in contributing to creating a tourist movement in the various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman and increasing the hotel occupancy.

Also, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism worked to increase the movement of cruise ships as cruise ship tourism is one of the tourism patterns that contribute to attracting tourists from all countries of the world.

Saada bint Abdullah al Harthiyah, Director of Market Development at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said, “The ministry promoted the winter tourist season for the current year in the targeted markets in the countries of Europe, Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries through promotional campaigns, holding business meetings with travel and tourism agents, and organising introductory trips for the media.”

The Sultanate of Oman’s participation in important international tourism exhibitions, such as the World Travel Fair in London 2023, has worked best for the promotion of tourist destinations and introduce them to the diversity of products and experiences.

There are also many opportunities to attract visitors from global tourism markets with the presence of the Sultanate of Oman as a partner such as at the Berlin Tourism Exchange 2024, which will provide greater scope for displaying cultural elements and features, which will help promote and attract tourists.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

