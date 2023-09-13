Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman discussed bilateral relations with HH Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, during his visit to Oman on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed their intention to continue strengthening the already established bilateral cooperation in various fields in order to serve the goals of Oman and Saudi Arabia.

HH Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince had also met with India's President Draupadi Murmu earlier, where they discussed Saudi-India relations and ways to develop them across all fields.

