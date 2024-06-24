Muscat: The producer’s price index in the Sultanate of Oman recorded a decrease of 1.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, according to data issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The prices of the mining and quarrying group decreased by 1.4 per cent, as the prices of crude oil and natural gas products declined by 1.5 per cent, stone and sand clay by 1.4 per cent, while the prices of metal ore products increased by 16.4 per cent.

The prices of the manufacturing industries group dropped by 2.6 per cent, and most of the prices of the subgroups decreased by varying percentages, where the most notable of them are the prices of the transportable goods group, which went down by 4.6 per cent, the metal products, machinery and equipment group by 0.2 per cent. As for food products, beverages and textiles, they increased by 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the prices of electrical energy group and water group increased by 0.5 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

