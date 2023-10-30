Muscat – The total volume of Oman’s oil exports till the end of September stood at 230,292,300 barrels, at an average price of US$79.9 per barrel.

Exports comprised 80.2% of total oil production, which stood at 287,037,500 barrels, according to the data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total crude oil production of the sultanate dropped by 3.3% to reach 223,555,200 barrels. The total condensates production rose by 8.1% to reach 63,482,300 barrels. The average of daily oil production hit 1,051,400 barrels as at the end of September.

China topped the list of countries importing Oman’s crude oil with 210,172,000 barrels, followed by Japan with 7,384,500 barrels.

Korea stood next with 2,851,600 barrels, followed by India with 2,716,200 barrels, while exports to other countries stood at 7,168,000 barrels.

Meanwhile, the total local production and imports of natural gas stood at 40,589.9mn cubic metres as at the end of September 2023, constituting a rise by 3.6% compared to 39,174.1mn cubic metres reported during the corresponding period in 2022.

Natural gas usage by industrial projects stood at 23,777.0mn cubic metres, constituting 58.5% of total usage. Oilfields used 10,089.0mn cubic metres of natural gas whereas power generation plants used 6,526.8mn cubic metres of natural gas. Industrial estates used 197.1mn cubic metres of natural gas.

Moreover, production of non-associated natural gas including imports stood at 32,442.5mn cubic metres whereas production of associated gas stood at 8,147.4mn cubic metres.

