Jabal Akhdar – The pomegranate harvest season kicked off in Jabal Akhdar on Friday. It is part of the ‘Rummana’ agritourism event, which began on July 4 and will continue till September 28.

Organised by Teepee Oman in collaboration with Agritourism Development Company (Janaen), a joint venture between Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) and Oman Food Investment Holding Company (Nitaj), the event has become a major annual attraction.

Khalid bin Hamad al Aghbari, Head of Field Work Team at Janaen, said, “The first day of the harvest season saw a large turnout of visitors from Oman and abroad.”

Since the time Rummana started this year, over 41,600 people have attended, and with pomegranate harvesting now in full swing, Aghbari expects even more visitors in the coming weeks. “The harvest season in Jabal Akhdar is one of the best times to visit,” he noted, emphasising the event’s appeal for tourists and locals alike.

Rummana is a key agritourism initiative in Jabal Akhdar designed to promote eco-friendly tour-ism while offering visitors a unique experience. According to Aghbari, the event helps boost local tourism and also supports small and medium enterprises. “Visitors can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience among the pomegranate trees with several activities offered by local businesses.”

This year’s pomegranate harvest is expected to produce over 8.5 tonnes from approximately 667 trees, making the season a highlight for both farmers and tourists in Jabal Akhdar.

