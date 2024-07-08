Muscat: The gross domestic product (GDP at current prices of the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 0.8 percent reaching OMR10.44 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to OMR10.36 billion during the same period in 2023.

Preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that crude oil activities amounted to OMR2.996 billion, a decrease of 4.4 percent while natural gas activities decreased by 0.1 percent to reach OMR524.40 million.

Meanwhile, non-oil activities demonstrated a robust increase by 3.9 percent to OMR7.18 billion recorded at the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to OMR6.92 billion at the end of the same quarter of 2023.

Total industrial activities reached OMR2.01 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to OMR1.91 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. While agricultural, forestry and fishing activities reached OMR277 million the service sector activities reached OMR 4.89 billion.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

