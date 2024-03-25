Muscat – Oman’s first electric vehicle (EV) – an SUV named Mays Alive – is set to hit the roads by the end of 2024, according to Haider bin Adnan al Zaabi, co-founder of Mays Motors.

Being manufactured in Duqm, a prototype of Alive was unveiled earlier this month in Muscat and North Batinah.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Zaabi said, “Our first e-SUV Alive will be ready for customers by the end of this year, priced around RO15,000.”

He informed that his team visited several car factories in Italy, Germany, China, USA and India to finalise specifications and the design of Alive.

“We are extremely proud to showcase Mays Alive. We have climbed mountains to reach here, and the journey of challenges has been beautiful and rewarding. It’s a miracle achieving this with limited resources and time,” he posted on LinkedIn.

Alive boasts a large dashboard with displays and controls, including door functions. Offering a driving range of around 510km, its battery can be charged at home.

According to Zaabi, cars manufactured abroad with similar features cost over RO18,000.

“We have also introduced new ideas and inventions that change the way we drive. The car is called Alive because it is just that and for the first time, you can have a conversation with your car; a friend with you at all times.”

Zaabi described Alive’s carbon fiber body as “loaded with technology similar to international brands” and highlighted the company’s focus on using locally available parts and reducing manufacturing costs to expedite market entry.

“It’s a big responsibility for us, but what motivates us is the fact that we are the first and a beacon and inspiration for many future generations,” he added.

The Mays Motors has set a target of 500 cars in the first phase but is considering scaling up production due to exceeding order expectations.

H E Khamis bin Mohammed al Shamakhi, Undersecretary for Transport in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, visited the Mays Motors manufacturing facility to review production plans earlier this month.

Zaabi expressed optimism that manufacturing the car will catalyse an integrated automotive industry in Oman, utilising local resources and creating job opportunities. Currently employing over 50 Omanis in various departments, Mays Motors aims to contribute significantly to Oman’s automotive sector.

The name ‘Mays’ was derived from the name of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said horse Maysore.

