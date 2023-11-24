Muscat: Five planes, carrying 100 tonnes of various foodstuffs for the people of Gaza from Oman, arrived on Thursday in Egypt.

The Omani Charitable Organisation (OCO) said: “The Omani Charitable Organisation, in coordination with the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Cairo, and the Egyptian Red Crescent, conducted an air bridge consisting of 5 aircraft to the Egyptian Arish Airport, carrying 100 tons of various foodstuffs, presented to the Palestinian people in the occupied Gaza Strip, to be delivered through the Rafah crossing and delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent to distribute Omani aid to shelter centres.”

The OCO added: “The Omani Charitable Organisation continues to distribute food meals inside the Gaza Strip to displaced families in shelter centres, as a result of the brutal Zionist aggression.”

