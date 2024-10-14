Muscat – Oman and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday to explore ‘promising’ business opportunities in the logistics sector.

The agreement was signed in Tashkent by Sheikh Nasser bin Sulaiman al Harthy, Deputy Chairman for Operations at the Oman Investment Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Asyad Group, alongside Laziz Qodratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The MoU aims to leverage Asyad Group’s expertise in managing and operating land ports, railways, warehouses, air freight, last-mile services, and e-commerce solutions, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of logistics operations in Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

This partnership aligns with Asyad Group’s vision to expand its role as an operator of integrated logistics solutions, improve the efficiency of international trade, open new avenues for business growth, meet global market demands, and strengthen trade relations between Oman and Uzbekistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by H E Wafa bint Jabr al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to Uzbekistan, and Abdulrahman bin Salem al Hatmi, CEO of ASYAD Group.

