(SMEDA), recently completed her visit to over eight premier institutes and centres in India specialising in textile design and manufacturing.

The visit was part of SMEDA's ongoing efforts to stay abreast of the latest technologies and innovations in the textile industry and to improve business management practices. It also sought to build robust networks with industry specialists, fostering potential future collaborations and partnerships to localise and transfer textile industry knowledge to Oman.

Highlights of the tour included a visit to the Centre for Incubation, Innovation, Research and Consulting (CIIRC) in Bangalore, where the delegation observed successful incubator models and effective strategies for supporting innovation and transforming ideas into successful projects. This visit also helped expand SMEDA’s network with entrepreneurs and investors in the field of innovation.

The delegation visited the National Institute of Design (NID) in Bangalore, known for its longstanding expertise in textile design. Here, they explored the latest methods and techniques, exchanging ideas with the institute’s experts to enhance innovation in their projects. Opportunities for cooperation were identified, aimed at boosting the competitiveness of SMEs in Oman’s textile sector.

The BBC Advanced Research and Translation Centre in Biology was another key stop, where the delegation learned about scientific and cultural programmes and training centres for emerging companies in life sciences. This visit facilitated the exchange of expertise and the formation of effective partnerships to develop the innovation environment within SMEDA’s programmes.

At the NIFT-TEA Fashion Institute in Coimbatore, the team was briefed on advanced technologies and training centres in fashion and textiles. They also visited the South India Textile Research Institute (SITRA), which focuses on research and development in the textile industry, offering advanced training programmes and the latest curricula and technologies.

The programme concluded with a visit to Anna University in Chennai, which promotes innovation in textiles through advanced research and development. The university supports emerging companies by providing guidance and resources to help entrepreneurs transform their ideas into successful projects.

This comprehensive visit was designed to review leading global and regional experiences and markets for textile products, aiming to enhance cooperation, transfer expertise and localise cutting-edge technologies to advance the textile industry in Oman, while also boosting local content.

