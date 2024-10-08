Suhar City – Authorities in Oman have seized six tonnes of expired food during a raid on an unlicensed facility in Suhar, located in the North Batinah governorate. The North Batinah Municipality discovered large quantities of expired foodstuffs stored improperly at the site, as well as 107 boxes of mineral water being kept in unsanitary conditions.

The municipality has confirmed that legal action is being taken against those involved.