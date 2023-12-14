The aerial distance between Muscat International Airport (MCT) in Oman and Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) spans approximately 6,267 kilometres.

It is not a new destination for travellers from Oman as in the past. Omani merchants and sailors had arrived in Singapore’s ancient port with wooden dhows. It is 5,000 kilometres by sea, as the wooden ship Jewel of Muscat proved it in 2010.

The countries have historical ties dating back to Omani merchants and sailors arriving at the ancient port of Singapore via wooden dhows. The maritime connection between Oman and Singapore, reminiscent of the Silk Road, saw a revival in the second century, and the Sultanate of Oman in the present millennium not only resurrected maritime routes but also showcased indigenous boat-building skills through the remarkable nail-less dhow, Jewel of Muscat.

Muscat Street, a symbolic reminder of the historical ties between Oman and Singapore, echoes bustling trade from the 1800s to the early 1900s. In the Kampong Glam area, Muscat Street has been adorned with arches, wall paintings, and aesthetic touches inspired by Oman’s rich maritime heritage.

While Omani passport holders enjoy a visa-free short-term stay of 30 days in Singapore, Singaporean passport holders visiting Oman can stay for up to 14 days for tourism purposes, provided they have confirmed hotel reservations and return tickets.

Singapore stands out globally as a finance, technology, and medical tourism hub, ranking second in the medical tourism index. Conversely, Oman, with tourism as a key diversification pillar, invites visitors to experience its unique blend of culture, environment, heritage, and renowned hospitality.

Tourist flows from Oman to Singapore experienced a notable dip in 2009 but rebounded strongly in 2010, with consistent growth until stabilisation in 2013-2015. Subsequently, there was a significant surge in 2016, and since then, the trend has been steady growth.

Recent data from September 2023 reveals 828,315 visitors to Singapore, compared to 1,056,102 the previous month. While this represents a decline, Singapore has historically seen fluctuations, with a record high of 1,397,737 in August 2019 and a low of 1,732 in September 2020.

Beyond tourism, the collaboration between Oman and Singapore extends to education, training, and qualification programmes, marked by numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding. Singapore’s prestigious health institutions have actively offered fellowship programmes to Omani doctors.

Moreover, scholarships such as the Royal Society International Exchange Programme and NUS President’s Graduate Fellowship are available for Omani students in Singapore. This educational exchange strengthens the bonds between the two nations.

Given these historical ties, growing tourism, and deepening cooperation, the question arises: Should there be more flights and direct airline connections between Muscat and Singapore? The answer lies in the increasing demand. As bilateral relations continue to flourish, enhancing air connectivity will boost tourism and facilitate more seamless collaboration and cultural exchange between these two nations.

