Muscat - In line with Oman Vision 2040's energy objectives and the recent Royal directives by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to grow the green hydrogen sector in the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has issued specification standards for hydrogen-fueled vehicles. These performance requirements related to safety requirements that reduce impact of accidents.

Nadia bint Mohammed al Siyabiyah, Director of the Specifications Department, MoCIIP, said that the preparation of this standard is part of the government's efforts to encourage and support sustainable clean energy.

The standards are based on the global regulation of hydrogen vehicles issued by the World Forum for Harmonisation of Vehicle Regulations in joint coordination between the major industrialised countries.

Al Siyabiyah said hydrogen vehicle contains three basic systems; the hydrogen supply and storage system, the fuel cell system, and the electric propulsion system.

In a cabinet meeting held in March, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik had directed the government to drive ahead the development of the hydrogen sector in Oman. It will help to develop the policy and legal framework, and more detailed regulations, which are essential to support the growth of green hydrogen in Oman.

His Majesty the Sultan gave a set of directives keeping up with global developments towards diminishing carbon emissions and, given the diverse uses of green hydrogen in producing electrical power and providing energy for local industries and fuel for means of public transport, with options for export to international markets.

His Majesty the Sultan had called for consistent follow-up of global developments in green hydrogen technologies, the acceleration of steps to regulate this sector, devising legal frameworks for it, drafting policies for its growth and allocating suitable sites for the production of green hydrogen with the aim of enhancing foreign investment and localising these technologies.

His Majesty the Sultan also gave directives to conduct necessary studies, create a new directorate for clean energy and hydrogen power at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and to establish a company for the development of this lucrative sector.

During Oman Sustainability Week held in March, Oman Shell had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Airports that would see Oman Shell providing up to 15 hydrogen cars for the Oman Airports’ corporate usage. The project will include development of hydrogen production units that will be powered by photovoltaic solar plants and installed at different fueling units related to the project. These stations will be selected strategically to maximise benefits to the project and allow members of the public to have visibility of the technology.

