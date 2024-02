Italy plans a subsidy scheme worth almost 1.0 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2024 to support car purchases and the transition to less polluting vehicles, an industry ministry official said on Thursday.

The outlay is part of a wider multi-year program, worth over 8 billion euros, that Italy announced in 2022, to support its carmaking industry.

($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)