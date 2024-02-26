Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has operated the third air bridge carrying tonnes of relief, food and medical materials to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO) said in a statement: "In continuation of the Omani aid, the Oman Charitable Organisation continues to operate the third air bridge carrying tonnes of various relief, food and medical materials, on board Royal Air Force of Oman aircraft, presented to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in coordination between the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

