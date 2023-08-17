Muscat – Oman on Wednesday received at Sultan Qaboos Port the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier ship ‘Suiso Frontier’ as part of the Japanese tanker’s regional tour in the Middle East.

H E Eng Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, alongside officials from the sectors of hydrogen, transport and logistics, toured the carrier ship’s facilities.

They also toured the hydrogen transfer control room, which was notably augmented with cutting-edge reality technology. This innovative feature displayed the scenarios of transporting liquefied hydrogen on a commercial scale, besides the economic feasibility of transport projects.

H E Aufi said that the visit comes within the framework of getting familiarised with the capabilities of transporting hydrogen and the challenges faced by the carrier. The visit also aims to review the company’s future plans in building huge hydrogen carriers to meet increasing international demand during the upcoming stage.

The minister also pointed out that Oman has come a long way in the hydrogen field and strives to become among the first countries that export green hydrogen to various parts of the world, as well as utilising green hydrogen in local industries as a substitute for gas.

H E Jota Yamamoto, ambassador of Japan to Oman, said the carrier’s visit to Oman contributes to enhancing bilateral relations in all fields, especially in the energy and hydrogen fields. He also underscored the importance of the availability of hydrogen carriers to connect suppliers with the market.

Moreover, the carrier ship ‘Suiso Frontier’ was manufactured by the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries and it is operated by Shell Japan.

The ship is considered a significant experimental station, notably catalysing research and development in the hydrogen domain. Suiso Frontier ferries substantial hydrogen volumes, with cargo capacity reaching 1,250 cubic meters. The financial expenditure in the construction of this ship has been appraised at approximately US$359mn.

Meanwhile, Oman strengthened its position in green hydrogen projects by signing several projects to produce 750,000 tonnes of green hydrogen with an investment value of $30bn in the initial bidding phase. Oman inaugurated three concession areas within the Governorate of Dhofar within the second bidding phase which are expected to be awarded by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The sultanate’s future ambitions include producing more than 1mn tonnes by 2030 and 8mn tonnes by 2050.

Japan stands as a key strategic partner to Oman, particularly in the energy domain. This strategic partnership was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in January 2023. This collaboration between Oman and Japan encompasses a spectrum of sectors, including hydrogen, ammonia fuel, carbon recycling, and modern methodologies sued in methane production.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

