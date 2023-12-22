Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman has reaffirmed its support for the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom from occupation. It called for a global order based on foundations of equality and the protection of peoples and civilian populations.

This position was expressed in Oman’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s 10th Special Emergency Session in New York, titled “Illegal Israeli Actions in Occupied East Jerusalem and the Rest of Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

First Secretary Engineer Ismail bin Marhoon al Abri, a member of the Permanent Delegation of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations in New York, stated, “The convening of this special emergency session constitutes a collective expression of rejection of collective punishment and ethnic cleansing against an entire people. Such unjust conduct allows the implementation of racist plans that we have rarely seen since World War II.”

He added, “The world and peace-loving people will not forget giving Israel the green light to continue its crimes against Palestinians. We affirm the rejection of the project of genocide and ethnic cleansing and hold Israel, as the occupying authority, and those supporting it fully responsible. This brutal aggression causes the removal of legitimacy from the Security Council and neutralises its role in maintaining international peace and security.”

Al Abri pointed out that some parties seek to silence the voice of Palestine, but, ironically, the whole world has turned vociferous in response, chanting the name of Palestine and asserting that terrorism is indeed the action practiced by Israel ‘under the eyes and ears of the world.’

