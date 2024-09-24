Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has announced that the Royal Decree ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer underscores the significance of the amendment in curbing the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and addressing global warming.

HFCs are organic compounds commonly used as refrigerants in air conditioners and other devices, serving as alternatives to ozone-depleting substances regulated under the Montreal Protocol. While they do not harm the ozone layer directly, HFCs are potent greenhouse gases with a global warming potential significantly higher than that of carbon dioxide.

The ratification of the Kigali Amendment by the Sultanate of Oman will initiate necessary legislative and technical measures to comply with the amendment and support the national goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Environment Authority also noted that the Kigali Amendment offers financial mechanisms and technical support for ratifying countries. This includes technology transfer, institutional strengthening, import and export licensing, quota systems, and the development of national strategies for phasing down HFCs, thereby avoiding trade controls.

Furthermore, the amendment will regulate trade in HFCs between parties and non-parties, promoting the adoption of energy-efficient technologies that reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, ultimately contributing to Oman’s commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Kigali Amendment, adopted in 2016 in Rwanda, represents the fifth and most recent amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which was originally established in 1987. The amendment entered into force on January 1, 2019, and has been ratified by over 137 countries, including Oman, following the issuance of the Royal Decree.

