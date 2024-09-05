Salalah – The Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar has initiated the first phase of a pioneering ginger cultivation project in the wilayats of Rakhyut and Dhalkut.

Supported by Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, the project commenced in June with participation of 30 farmers and spread over approximately three acres. The first harvest is expected to yield between 20 and 30 tonnes.

Radwan bin Abdullah al Ibrahim, Director of Agriculture Development Department at Directorate General of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Dhofar and manager of the project, stated that the first ginger crop will be harvested in February 2025.

He informed that the project is also providing technical support and guidance to farmers on land preparation, raising awareness on the importance of installing modern irrigation systems, and monitoring the implementation stages from planting to harvest.

This project follows the success of a turmeric cultivation project in Dhofar, which is now in its third year.

The project management team is working on promoting ginger cultivation in the private sector to secure future market opportunities. It distributed subsidised ginger roots – rhizomes – to participating farmers.

A total of 60 farmers are set to benefit from the project in the next two years.

The project management team encourages farmers to cultivate ginger in the Dhofar mountains, informing them about its economic value and considerable health and nutritional benefits. With local production of ginger, the project seeks to reduce reliance on imports while promoting the crop as a source of income for local families, ensuring their economic stability and creating employment opportunities within these communities.

