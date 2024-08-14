Muscat – OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the exclusive operator of Oman’s Natural Gas Transmission Network, announced on Tuesday that it is set to inaugurate the Saib Project – a new 208km gas pipeline in the Dhofar Governorate – on August 26.

This strategic growth project, with an investment of RO76mn, aims to increase the gas network’s capacity in Dhofar Governorate, addressing the growing demand for natural gas due to population growth, urban development, and economic expansion. As a result, the gas network’s capacity in Dhofar Governorate will increase by 60%, from 10mn to 16mn cubic meters per day, according to a press statement issued by OQGN.

The inauguration ceremony will be held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, along with government officials, community leaders, the OQGN Board of Directors, key stakeholders, and contractors.

The Saib Project consists of two loops: Loop 1—32km at Hubara in the wilayat of Haima, and Loop 2—175km from Harweel to the Raysut station in Salalah, with a total of 208km of 32-inch pipeline alongside the existing 24-inch pipeline.

In the first half of 2024, OQGN’s network length increased by 177km following the commissioning of the South Grid Project – a loop line intended to increase capacity in the southern region of the sultanate, according to information provided in OQGN’s Q2 2024 financial report.

The total length of the company’s gas pipeline network across Oman currently stands at 4,223km. This extensive network supplies gas to power plants, water desalination plants, cement and aluminum factories, fertiliser and methanol plants, refineries, steel and cement factories, oil companies, and more.

As per its latest financial report, OQGN transported 21.2bn cubic meters of gas during the first half of 2024, up from 19.4bn cubic meters in the corresponding period of 2023. The company also achieved a record high gas delivery of 131mn standard cubic meters per day in June 2024.

OQGN holds a natural monopoly over critical gas transportation infrastructure in Oman as the exclusive owner and operator of the Natural Gas Transmission Network. OQGN aims to lead the management and development of the Natural Gas Transmission Network through innovative and sustainable solutions.

The company prioritises maintaining high standards of operation and maintenance, which is reflected in OQGN’s operational track record, having delivered 99.99% gas availability over the last 10 years and recorded no gas supply interruptions in 2023.

