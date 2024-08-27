Salalah – OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the exclusive operator of Oman’s Natural Gas Transmission Network, celebrated on Monday the inauguration of the Saib Project, an additional gas pipeline in Dhofar Governorate with a length of 208km and investment of RO76mn.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, along with government officials, community leaders, OQGN Board of Directors and key stakeholders and contractors.

The Saib Project aligns with OQGN’s strategic goals to expand the gas network’s capacity in response to rising population, urban development, and economic growth. With the inauguration of the project, the capacity of the gas network will increase by 60% from 10mn cubic meters per day to 16mn cubic meters per day.

The project consists of two loops, the first loop with a length of 32km at Hubara, in the wilayat of Haima, and the second loop with a length of 176km from Harweel to Raysut station in Salalah with a total of 208km of 32 inch pipeline alongside the existing 24 inch pipeline.

The project scope includes the extension of six block valve stations along with three new launching and receiving stations. A total of 16,978 pipes (each with a 32 inch diameter and 12.5m length) were transported to the work sites crossing mountainous terrains within Governorate of Dhofar and Al Wusta.

Eng Mansoor bin Ali al Abdali, CEO of OQGN, said, “The inauguration of the Saib Project in Dhofar Governorate is a significant milestone in our company’s projects records. It addresses the increasing demand for gas in the region and underscores our commitment to supporting local communities and fostering economic development in line with Oman vision 2040.”

He said, “Completing the Saib Project represents a major advancement in strengthening the natural gas infrastructure in Oman. This strategic expansion not only meets the growing energy needs of Dhofar Governorate but also highlights our dedication to sustainable growth and our determination to lead the transition to clean energy in the near future.”

Over the past ten years, OQGN has maintained an impressive gas availability rate of 99.9%, with no interruptions in supply. It has successfully transported approximately 40bn cubic meters of natural gas and operates around 4,031km of gas pipelines throughout the sultanate.

Along with this project, OQGN has actively supported its In-Country Value (ICV) initiatives by investing RO11.5mn in local materials and services for project implementation. The project also engaged the local community, employing more than 380 Omanis during its execution.

OQGN acts as a key link connecting gas producers with gas consumers working in key sectors for raw material production or electricity generation, such as LNG, power generation, water desalination, oil and gas, industrial and commercial plants (petrochemical plants, fertiliser plants, aluminum plants and steel plants).

