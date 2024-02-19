Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced a series of ambitious projects for 2024, highlighting a significant push towards sustainable and innovative transportation solutions in Oman.

Among the key initiatives are inauguration of Oman’s first hydrogen power station and completion of crucial studies for Muscat Metro and a link between South Batinah and Jabal Akhdar.

These announcements were made during a media briefing aimed at outlining the ministry’s objectives this year and reviewing achievements of 2023.

In a move to foster sustainability in the transport sector, MTCIT announced the launch of the Green Mobility Award and plans for the second Green Mobility Forum. Additionally, April 30 has been designated a day to celebrate the logistics sector in the sultanate annually.

H E Said bin Hamood bin Said al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, shared insights into the ministry’s broader strategy, which includes launching a unified national portal for e-government services in the communications and information technology sector this year.

MTCIT is also focused on developing projects at the National Centre for Space, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology.

Plans for the year include establishing a dry dock, starting a project for construction and maintenance of medium to large vessels, and the first hydrogen energy station in Oman.

MTCIT is also poised to kick-start the Suhar-Abu Dhabi joint railway project and is preparing a draft law for railways. “We are on track to complete comprehensive studies for Muscat Metro, which envisages an investment of RO1bn for a 55km line with 42 passenger stations, and project linking South Batinah with Jabal Akhdar,” H E Mawali stated. Additionally, the launch date of the Omani satellite is expected to be announced this year.

Reflecting on the achievements of 2023, the minister highlighted the growth of Omani ports which welcomed approximately 11,000 ships, with the volume of general and bulk cargo surpassing 93mn tonnes. The year also saw registration of 662 ships with the Omani flag. Despite challenges posed by regional tensions in the Red Sea, Omani ports have demonstrated resilience and acquired strategic importance.

MTCIT floated 98 tenders valued at over RO612mn in 2023, covering transport, communications, logistics and information technology sectors. The transport and logistics sector alone presented investment opportunities totalling RO1.6bn.

Infrastructure development continued with over 200km of roads being paved at a cost of RO96mn, 16km of which were new roads, while 185km were existing roads damaged by climatic conditions. The cost of maintaining asphalt and dirt roads was RO114mn.

The ministry’s digital transformation efforts have also witnessed significant progress, achieving 72% of the government digital transformation targets and development of 39 electronic platforms and portals.

In the field of technology and innovation, MTCIT successfully tested the advanced microchips Oman-1 and Oman-2 and trained 4,800 individuals in advanced digital skills under the Makin initiative. These efforts underscore the ministry’s commitment to leading Oman towards a sustainable, digitally empowered future.

