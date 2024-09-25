Muscat– The Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Evergreen Gulf Recycling HUB LLC (EGRH), a leader in electronics and battery recycling, to collaborate on promoting sustainable e-waste management practices. This agreement marks a significant step in addressing the environmental challenges posed by the growing global electronic waste crisis.

The partnership will focus on recycling and managing a wide range of electronic waste, including laptops, cell phones, network equipment, batteries, and scientific devices, as specified in the comprehensive list of acceptable materials. Through EGRH’s advanced mobile app, users will be able to track their electronic waste and schedule pick-ups for recycling, ensuring convenience and transparency throughout the process.

This collaboration aligns with MCBS’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability and aims to reduce the ecological footprint of electronic devices within the community. By joining forces, both institutions hope to raise awareness of the importance of responsible e-waste disposal while contributing to the circular economy by reintroducing valuable materials back into the production cycle.

Dr. Moosa Al-Kindi, Dean of MCBS, also emphasized the significance of this partnership, "this MoU represents our continuous efforts to integrate sustainable practices into our campus and community. Through our collaboration with Evergreen Gulf Recycling HUB, we are setting a regional example for responsible e-waste management that extends far beyond our institution."

Dr. Said Al-Kittani, Associate Dean for Community Outreach at MCBS, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "we are thrilled to partner with Evergreen Gulf Recycling HUB LLC. This agreement not only reaffirms our commitment to sustainability but also provides our students, staff, and the wider community with an impactful way to manage their e-waste responsibly."

Sheikh Salim Ahmed Ali Shore Qatan, Chairman of Evergreen Gulf Recycling HUB LLC, added, “we are proud to collaborate with the Modern College of Business and Science in this important initiative. Our joint efforts will pave the way for a cleaner, greener future by effectively addressing the growing challenge of e-waste."

Evergreen Gulf Recycling HUB, headquartered in the Sultanate of Oman, leads the region in advanced e-waste recycling services, including data destruction via mobile shredding units, while ensuring full compliance with recycling laws. This partnership will also enable MCBS to leverage EGRH’s expertise in issuing Certificates of Recycling and Destruction, guaranteeing that all materials are handled in an environmentally responsible manner.

This two-year MoU marks the beginning of a lasting collaboration expected to have a profound impact on e-waste management practices within MCBS and the broader community.

