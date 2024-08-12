Muscat – Ministry of Education (MoE) has taken steps to address the growing concern over heavy school bags, particularly for little children of Grades 1 to 4.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure the health and well-being of students, recognising the potential long-term consequences of carrying excessively heavy bags.

Scientific studies have shown that heavy school bags can lead to a range of health issues, including back deformities, spinal problems and even difficulty in walking. These physical challenges are often accompanied by mental distractions and a dislike for studying, which can have lasting impacts on a child’s academic and psychological development.

To mitigate these risks, MoE has introduced practical measures aimed at reducing the weight of school bags. A recent directive limits students in the specified grades to using just two notebooks of 80 sheets each – one for each main subject. Additionally, the use of extra booklets or external binders has been prohibited, with students required to stick to the books provided by the ministry.

Lockers have been installed in schools to allow students to keep their books, taking away the need to carry these home daily. The ministry is also encouraging the use of electronic books available on the educational portal, which can further lighten the load for students. Teachers are being asked to coordinate homework assignments to ensure that students do not carry unnecessary items.

Parents play a crucial role in this initiative. They are urged to choose appropriate school bags for their children, ensuring the bags are not too heavy and fit well. Parents should also help their children use the school routine efficiently, so they don’t end up carrying all their books and supplies every day.

MoE has advised parents to communicate with their children’s school administration if there are any concerns regarding school bag weight.

Schools are expected to monitor the situation closely. Through parent councils, school administrations are tasked with conducting awareness programmes for both parents and students on how to manage school bags effectively. They are also responsible for ensuring students use lockers properly and follow the school routine to avoid unnecessary strain.

Materials used in school bags have also come under scrutiny. Many bags available in the market are made of heavy, uncomfortable materials that do not meet health standards, adding unnecessary weight even before books are packed. The ministry has outlined specifications for safe school bags – these should be lightweight, made of comfortable materials and should not exceed 10% of a student’s body weight when filled. The bags should have wide, padded shoulder straps, multiple pockets to distribute weight evenly, and should cover the upper back without hanging below the waist.

MoE emphasises the need for cooperation between schools, parents and students to ensure these guidelines are followed.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

