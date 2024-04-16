Muscat: Oman LNG announced the signing of a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JERA Co.

The agreement delivers 0.8 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG from Oman LNG for 10 years starting from 2025.

This agreement strengthens the partnership between Oman LNG and JERA, being the largest LNG importer in Japan. Oman LNG also continues to grow its market access in Japan. Japan has been a key market for Omani LNG for the past two decades.

